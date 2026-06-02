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Collage Night

Collage Night

Collage Night
Wednesday, June 17th, 5:30-7:00pm, Ages 12-17
Get ready to snip, stick, paste, and create! Guest artist, Simon Neighbor, will be joining Library friends for an evening of collage creation. Dig through magazines and old books to find treasures that will spark your creativity to make your own masterpiece!

Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Idaho Natural History Museum
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com