Collage Night
Collage Night
Collage Night
Wednesday, June 17th, 5:30-7:00pm, Ages 12-17
Get ready to snip, stick, paste, and create! Guest artist, Simon Neighbor, will be joining Library friends for an evening of collage creation. Dig through magazines and old books to find treasures that will spark your creativity to make your own masterpiece!
Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Idaho Natural History Museum
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com