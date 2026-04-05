Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! - 11 Jun 2026

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3422717-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Thu, 11 Jun 2026 21:00 - Thu, 11 Jun 2026 22:30

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy