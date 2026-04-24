Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground!
Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground!
Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!
Date and Time: Thu, 28 May 2026 21:00 - Thu, 28 May 2026 22:30
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Liquid Lounge, Boise
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Boise
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702