Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! - June 18, 2026
Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! - June 18, 2026
Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3422718-0?pid=11495
Date and Time:
Thursday June 18, 2026
( 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM)
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Liquid Lounge
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702