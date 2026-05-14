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Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! On 02 July 2026

Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! On 02 July 2026

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!

Date and Time: On Thu, 02 Jul 2026 21:00 - 22:30

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Liquid Lounge, Idaho
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground - USA
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Idaho
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702