Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! On 24 September 2026
Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! On 24 September 2026
Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!
Date and Time: On Thu, 24 Sep 2026 21:00 - 22:30
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Liquid Lounge, Idaho
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground - USA
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Idaho
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702