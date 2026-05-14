© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! on May 14, 2026

Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! on May 14, 2026

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3422713-0?pid=11495

Date and Time:
Thursday May 14, 2026
( 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM)

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Liquid Lounge
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702