Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! on May 14, 2026
Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground! on May 14, 2026
Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3422713-0?pid=11495
Date and Time:
Thursday May 14, 2026
( 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM)
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Liquid Lounge
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702