Comedy Show! Femme Fatale ~ These Ladies Kill!

Femme Fatale is an openly feminist comedy show on the second Saturday monthly at Liquid Laughs Underground (Yes, Liquid Laughs is back in the Solid Cellar!) brought to you by Moore Productions. The door opens at 7:30 and the show starts at 8:00. It's always full, so please buy your tickets online. Bring a friend and an alibi, these ladies kill!

Hosted by Krystal Moore and featuring a fresh lineup every month!

Ladies and Theydies, are you tired of pretending to laugh at men's jokes? Imagine being a comedian and that being your literal work environment. The valley's funniest fems and thems peg the patriarchy one punchline at a time!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3626783-0?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3626783-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3626783-4?pid=11495

Artists: Krystal Moore, Reese Samuels, The Red Empress, Holly King, Tanya Cope, Idaho's Best Comedians, LJ Sullivan

Date and Time: Saturday June 13, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States