ComedySportz
ComedySportz
Join us for some high-energy hilarity! Each Saturday, two teams in peak condition battle for points in a series of fast-paced improv games fueled entirely by your suggestions. ComedySportz is an ideal choice for date night, your friend group outing, or anything you want to laugh till your face hurts.
Highly interactive and 100% improvised, no two shows are ever the same!
Light concessions are available
Tickets start at $15 (and fees) online / $20 at the Door
All ages
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3585760-0?pid=11495
Date and Time: Sat, 11 Jul 2026 19:30 - Sat, 11 Jul 2026 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Suite A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
The Green Room, Boise
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room, Boise
5420 West Franklin RoadBoise, Idaho 83705