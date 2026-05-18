Join us for some high-energy hilarity! Each Saturday, two teams in peak condition battle for points in a series of fast-paced improv games fueled entirely by your suggestions. ComedySportz is an ideal choice for date night, your friend group outing, or anything you want to laugh till your face hurts.

Highly interactive and 100% improvised, no two shows are ever the same!

Light concessions are available

Tickets start at $15 (and fees) online / $20 at the Door

All ages

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3585760-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: Sat, 11 Jul 2026 19:30 - Sat, 11 Jul 2026 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Suite A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

