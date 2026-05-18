© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ComedySportz

ComedySportz

Join us for some high-energy hilarity! Each Saturday, two teams in peak condition battle for points in a series of fast-paced improv games fueled entirely by your suggestions. ComedySportz is an ideal choice for date night, your friend group outing, or anything you want to laugh till your face hurts.
Highly interactive and 100% improvised, no two shows are ever the same!

Light concessions are available
Tickets start at $15 (and fees) online / $20 at the Door
All ages

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3585757-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3585757-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Saturday June 13, 2026 at 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

The Green Room -ID
USD 15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz,ID
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room -ID
5420 West Franklin Road #A1
Boise, Idaho 83705