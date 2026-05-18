ComedySportz
ComedySportz
Join us for some high-energy hilarity! Each Saturday, two teams in peak condition battle for points in a series of fast-paced improv games fueled entirely by your suggestions. ComedySportz is an ideal choice for date night, your friend group outing, or anything you want to laugh till your face hurts.
Highly interactive and 100% improvised, no two shows are ever the same!
Light concessions are available
Tickets start at $15 (and fees) online / $20 at the Door
All ages
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3585758-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3585758-2?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Saturday June 20, 2026 at 19:30 - 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00