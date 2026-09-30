ComedySportz
ComedySportz
If you're looking for something different for date night, then ComedySportz will hit just right!
We've got two teams. One Ref. And a millions laughs!
Come see why the audience always wins!
Click the ticketing link for more info.
ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851733-0?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851733-3?pid=11495
Price: Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Date and Time: Saturday November 21, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
The Green Room
$ 15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com