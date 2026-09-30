If you're looking for something different for date night, then ComedySportz will hit just right!

We've got two teams. One Ref. And a millions laughs!

Come see why the audience always wins!

Click the ticketing link for more info.

ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851733-0?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851733-3?pid=11495

Price: Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Saturday November 21, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States