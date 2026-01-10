ComedySportz on 07 Nov 2026
ComedySportz on 07 Nov 2026
It's an improv battle where the audience calls the shots. We've pitted two teams of improvisers against each other to prove who entertains you more.
Highly interactive and even more hilarious,
Click the ticketing link for more info.
ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851728-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3851728-2?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851728-3?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 07 Nov 2026 19:30 - Sat, 07 Nov 2026 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin St ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
The Green Room
$15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com