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ComedySportz on 14 Nov 2026

ComedySportz on 14 Nov 2026

What happens when you pit two teams of improvisors against each other in a funniness free for all? The audience wins!
Highly interactive and even more hilarious,
Click the ticketing link for more info.

ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851731-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3851731-2?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851731-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 14 Nov 2026 19:30 - Sat, 14 Nov 2026 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin St ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

The Green Room
$15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1
Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com
www.BoiseComedy.com