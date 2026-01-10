ComedySportz on 14 Nov 2026

What happens when you pit two teams of improvisors against each other in a funniness free for all? The audience wins!

Highly interactive and even more hilarious,

Click the ticketing link for more info.

ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851731-0?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3851731-2?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851731-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 14 Nov 2026 19:30 - Sat, 14 Nov 2026 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin St ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00