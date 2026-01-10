ComedySportz on 24 Oct 2026
ComedySportz on 24 Oct 2026
Come see what happens when you challenge teams of improvisors to out funny each other.
Highly interactive and even more hilarious, Click the ticketing link for more info.
ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851726-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3851726-2?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851726-3?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 24 Oct 2026 19:30 - Sat, 24 Oct 2026 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin St ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
The Green Room
$15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com