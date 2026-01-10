ComedySportz on 24 Oct 2026

Come see what happens when you challenge teams of improvisors to out funny each other.

Highly interactive and even more hilarious, Click the ticketing link for more info.

ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851726-0?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3851726-2?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3851726-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 24 Oct 2026 19:30 - Sat, 24 Oct 2026 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin St ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00