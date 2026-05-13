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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

ComedySportz on 25 Jul 2026

ComedySportz on 25 Jul 2026

Join us for some high-energy hilarity! Each Saturday, two teams in peak condition battle for points in a series of fast-paced improv games fueled entirely by your suggestions. ComedySportz is an ideal choice for date night, your friend group outing, or anything you want to laugh till your face hurts.
Highly interactive and 100% improvised, no two shows are ever the same!

Light concessions are available
Tickets start at $15 (and fees) online / $20 at the Door
All ages

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3585762-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3585762-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 25 Jul 2026 19:30 - Sat, 25 Jul 2026 21:30

Venue Details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Suite A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

The Green Room
15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1
Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com
www.BoiseComedy.com