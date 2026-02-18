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ComedySportz ProAm

ComedySportz ProAm

Check out up-and-coming talent! Get ready for a fast-paced, laugh-packed showdown as ComedySportz Pros team up with rising stars from our Minor League! In this unique Pro-Am match, seasoned Major League players mix it up with rising Minor League players for an unforgettable night of competitive improv comedy. It's experience meets fresh energy meets loads of laughter.

You give the suggestions.
You decide the points.
You’ll love every minute.

This comedy content is suitable for everyone

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3737025-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 21 Aug 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Street, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: General Admission: USD 8.00

The Green Room, Boise
8.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz, USA
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room, Boise
5420 West Franklin Road
Boise, Idaho 83705