ComedySportz ProAm

Check out up-and-coming talent! Get ready for a fast-paced, laugh-packed showdown as ComedySportz Pros team up with rising stars from our Minor League! In this unique Pro-Am match, seasoned Major League players mix it up with rising Minor League players for an unforgettable night of competitive improv comedy. It's experience meets fresh energy meets loads of laughter.

You give the suggestions.

You decide the points.

You’ll love every minute.

This comedy content is suitable for everyone

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3737025-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 21 Aug 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Street, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: General Admission: USD 8.00