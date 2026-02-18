ComedySportz ProAm
ComedySportz ProAm
Check out up-and-coming talent! Get ready for a fast-paced, laugh-packed showdown as ComedySportz Pros team up with rising stars from our Minor League! In this unique Pro-Am match, seasoned Major League players mix it up with rising Minor League players for an unforgettable night of competitive improv comedy. It's experience meets fresh energy meets loads of laughter.
You give the suggestions.
You decide the points.
You’ll love every minute.
This comedy content is suitable for everyone
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3737025-2?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Fri, 21 Aug 2026 19:30 - 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Street, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price: General Admission: USD 8.00