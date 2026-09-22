ComedySportz VS the Filer TAXES
ComedySportz VS the Filer TAXES
Come see the hometown Boise BENCHWARMERS face down the Filer TAXES in a fast-paced, improv battle where the audience calls the shots. Highly interactive and even more hilarious,
Click the ticketing link for more info.
ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3831896-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3831896-2?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3831896-3?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Saturday October 17, 2026 at 19:30 - 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
The Green Room-ID
USD 15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz,ID
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room-ID
5420 West Franklin Road #A1Boise, Idaho 83706