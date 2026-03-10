ComedySportz VS the McCall ME MAYBES
ComedySportz VS the McCall ME MAYBES
Come see the hometown Boise BENCHWARMERS face down the McCall ME MAYBES in a fast-paced, improv battle where the audience calls the shots. Highly interactive and even more hilarious,
Click the ticketing link for more info.
ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3739294-0?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 12 Sep 2026 19:30 - 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price: Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
The Green Room, Boise
USD 15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz, USA
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room, Boise
5420 West Franklin RoadBoise, Idaho 83705