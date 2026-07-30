ComedySportz VS the Payette FORWARDS

Your Boise BENCHWARMERS go head-to-head against the Payette FORWARDS in a fast-paced, improv battle where the audience calls the shots. Highly interactive and even more hilarious. Click the ticketing link for more info.

ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3736991-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 08 Aug 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00