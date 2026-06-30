© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ComedySportz VS the Twin Falls OTTER LAUGHS

ComedySportz VS the Twin Falls OTTER LAUGHS

Come see the hometown Boise BENCHWARMERS face down the Twin Falls OTTER LAUGHS in a fast-paced, improv battle where the audience calls the shots. Highly interactive and even more hilarious,
Click the ticketing link for more info.

ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3736972-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3736972-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: Saturday, 01 August 2026 at 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

The Green Room
15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1
Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com
www.BoiseComedy.com