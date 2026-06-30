ComedySportz VS the Twin Falls OTTER LAUGHS
ComedySportz VS the Twin Falls OTTER LAUGHS
Come see the hometown Boise BENCHWARMERS face down the Twin Falls OTTER LAUGHS in a fast-paced, improv battle where the audience calls the shots. Highly interactive and even more hilarious,
Click the ticketing link for more info.
ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3736972-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3736972-2?pid=11495
Date and Time: Saturday, 01 August 2026 at 19:30 - 21:30
Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
The Green Room
15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com