ComedySportz VS The Ucon DO ITS
ComedySportz VS The Ucon DO ITS
Come see the hometown Boise BENCHWARMERS face down the Ucon DO ITS in a fast-paced, improv battle where the audience calls the shots. Highly interactive and even more hilarious,
Click the ticketing link for more info.
ComedySportz was officially recognized as a sport in Wisconsin in 1999!
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3739303-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3739303-2?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 26 Sep 2026 19:30 - Sat, 26 Sep 2026 21:30
Venue Details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00
The Green Room
15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com