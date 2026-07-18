Crater Crawl Fun Run 2026

Crater Crawl- Run Around the Rings, September 12, 2026, 10:00 AM

Participants will run or hike a challenging 10K (6.2miles) course that takes them around The Crater Rings, a unique site featuring one of the very few examples of volcanic pit craters in the continental United States (recognized as a National Natural Landmark). The race course will follow a jeep road to the top of the shield volcano, then around the Crater Rings.

We also have a 2.9 mile out-and-back course that leads to a spectacular view of the east crater. This is a great option for those who would like to experience the craters, but don't really want to travel all the way around them on a rough and challenging course.For more info visit: www.cratercrawl.org Crater Rings National Natural LandmarkMain Cinder Butte Road, Mountain Home.

We really hope to see you there!

