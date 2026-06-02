Create Your Own Felt Ritual Pouch
Create Your Own Felt Ritual Pouch
Come learn the traditional art of wet felting while creating your own handmade ritual pouch. Using wool, warm water, and soap, students will shape natural fibers into a small felted pouch perfect for holding crystals, herbs, jewelry, or other small treasures.
All materials will be provided. This beginner-friendly class is $45 per person. Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!
Instructor: Kelly Lynae
Crone's Cupboard
45
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Kelly Lynae
klynaerobinson@gmail.com