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Create Your Own Felt Ritual Pouch

Create Your Own Felt Ritual Pouch

Come learn the traditional art of wet felting while creating your own handmade ritual pouch. Using wool, warm water, and soap, students will shape natural fibers into a small felted pouch perfect for holding crystals, herbs, jewelry, or other small treasures.

All materials will be provided. This beginner-friendly class is $45 per person. Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!

Instructor: Kelly Lynae

Crone's Cupboard
45
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
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Artist Group Info

Kelly Lynae
klynaerobinson@gmail.com
https://www.tiktok.com/@kellylynae
Crone's Cupboard
712 N Orchard St
Boise, Idaho 83706
(208) 550-5338
https://www.cronescupboard.com/