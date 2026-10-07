Creepy Critters Returns to Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge October 24

The family-friendly event will feature hands-on activities, treats, giveaways, and plenty of wild costumes.

Nampa, Idaho — After a six year hiatus, Creepy Critters returns Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Families are invited to bring kids, grandkids, and friends for an evening of hands-on activities, treats, giveaways, and wild costumes.

A much-loved community event, Creepy Critters offers a chance for families to celebrate together and make fall memories at the refuge. Guests can look forward to exploring activity stations and joining in the festive fun.

Event details

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, 13751 Upper Embankment Rd., Nampa, ID 83686

Admission: Free

Registration: No registration required

To volunteer: Email friendsofdfwr@gmail.com

More information: Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Diana Shafer, friendsofdfwr@gmail.com

Organized by: Friends of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge

