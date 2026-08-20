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Currents of Courage World Premiere

Currents of Courage World Premiere

Seven men scarred by cancer wade into Idaho's wild rivers and find something medicine alone can't give them: each other.

Currents of Courage, a feature documentary filmed entirely in Idaho, follows their raw journey through anger, fear, and healing on Idaho2Fly's free fly-fishing retreats. Directed by two-time Emmy Award-winning editor Christen Skinner and executive produced by her father, David Nehmer — one of the seven men — the film confronts the silence men are taught to carry. Silence was killing them. Brotherhood saved them.

"Currents of Courage is not a film about dying. It is a film about how men choose to live."
— Christen Skinner, Director

Join us for the world premiere, including a Q&A with the filmmakers. Doors open at 6:00 pm for cold beverages, popcorn and community.

About Wilderness Voice Project: WVP amplifies the voice of outdoor healing nonprofits with bold, no-cost films and content that spark conversations, drive funding, and share recovery stories — powered by sponsors, grants, crowdfunding, and the generous support of individuals who believe in the mission.

The Egyptian Theatre
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wilderness Voice Project
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
wildernessvoiceproject.com

Artist Group Info

Christen Skinner
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
https://www.wildernessvoiceproject.com/about
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main Street
Boise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net
https://egyptiantheatre.net/