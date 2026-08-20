Currents of Courage World Premiere

Seven men scarred by cancer wade into Idaho's wild rivers and find something medicine alone can't give them: each other.

Currents of Courage, a feature documentary filmed entirely in Idaho, follows their raw journey through anger, fear, and healing on Idaho2Fly's free fly-fishing retreats. Directed by two-time Emmy Award-winning editor Christen Skinner and executive produced by her father, David Nehmer — one of the seven men — the film confronts the silence men are taught to carry. Silence was killing them. Brotherhood saved them.

"Currents of Courage is not a film about dying. It is a film about how men choose to live."

— Christen Skinner, Director

Join us for the world premiere, including a Q&A with the filmmakers. Doors open at 6:00 pm for cold beverages, popcorn and community.

About Wilderness Voice Project: WVP amplifies the voice of outdoor healing nonprofits with bold, no-cost films and content that spark conversations, drive funding, and share recovery stories — powered by sponsors, grants, crowdfunding, and the generous support of individuals who believe in the mission.

