Dark Jokes For America (with love)

Dark Jokes is my show for people who have laughed at a funeral and will do it again... and this one's for America. It's my love letter to America... or break-up letter... idk... It's my final letter to the Romans. To the people of Rome, GET OUT! The Emperor is naked, the coin is inflated, and the ocean is rising. If laughing at the downfall of the empire sounds like fun (or therapeutic) to you, check out Dark Jokes for America on July 3 at Liquid Laughs Underground. Made with love by Queer Redneck Mother of Tactical Frivolity, Krystal Moore. BYOGE, Bring Your Own Googly Eyes... for America! With love.