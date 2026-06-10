Dark Jokes For America (with love)
Dark Jokes For America (with love)
Dark Jokes is my show for people who have laughed at a funeral and will do it again... and this one's for America. It's my love letter to America... or break-up letter... idk... It's my final letter to the Romans. To the people of Rome, GET OUT! The Emperor is naked, the coin is inflated, and the ocean is rising. If laughing at the downfall of the empire sounds like fun (or therapeutic) to you, check out Dark Jokes for America on July 3 at Liquid Laughs Underground. Made with love by Queer Redneck Mother of Tactical Frivolity, Krystal Moore. BYOGE, Bring Your Own Googly Eyes... for America! With love.
Liquid Laughs Underground
20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Moore Productions LLC
208-985-3426
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Krystal Moore
krystal.c.moore@gmail.com
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com