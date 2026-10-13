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Daughters of the Forest Film

Daughters of the Forest Film

The Southern Idaho Mushroom Club (SIMA) presents Daughters of the Forest (Spanish w/Eng subtitles). Filmed in the mountainous areas of Mexico, this multi-award-winning 2026 film tells the story of two young indigenous mycologists and their connection between ancestral knowledge of foraging and modern ecological science. Arrive early to explore the fungi books at Rediscovered Books, and learn more about SIMA's foraging and mycology educational events in Idaho.
Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_DQQKw1Q-8

The Flicks, Boise
$10.00 Members, Seniors, Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 Oct 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Idaho Mushroom Club
2085147244
Info@idahomushroomclub.org
The Flicks, Boise
646 Fulton Street
Boise, Idaho 83702