Death by Design: A Comedy with Songs and Murder

Book by Rob Urbinati, Music and Lyrics by Peter Mills

Directed by Courtney Ransom

Mysterious – Stylish – Delightful

What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. Death by Design is more than homage – it’s a new classic.

Run Dates: June 4-20, 2027

Show Dates: June 4-6, 10-13, 17-20. Matinees on June 6, 13, 19, 20

Duration: 2 hours plus a 15-minute intermission

Rating: 13+ for sexual innuendos

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

“Death by Design: A Comedy with Songs and Murder” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com