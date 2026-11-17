Death over Tea, a unique event that encourages organic conversations about the inevitable journey that we will all experience and the journey that most of us will take in caring for our loved ones at the end of life. This is a judgment-free zone where curiosity is our guide. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to engage with others and deepen your understanding of life’s final chapter. This is a hybrid event where you can join us in-person at JUMP or join the online community during the event.

This month's speaker is Susan Graham, J.D., M.B.A., Certified Elder Law Attorney | Founder, Senior Edge Legal®*

For more than 30 years, Susan Graham has helped Idaho seniors protect what matters most and create safe, independent, and financially secure futures. As one of fewer than 600 Certified Elder Law Attorneys (CELAs) nationwide, Susan brings specialized expertise to the complex legal and financial decisions that come with aging.

Why does planning ahead matter?

Too often, families wait until a health crisis, family conflict, or unexpected long-term care costs force difficult decisions. Susan helps seniors and their families plan ahead—protecting their choices, their assets, and their peace of mind.

