Deli Days - Idaho's Jewish Festival
Deli Days - Idaho's Jewish Festival
Deli Days is BACK!
Idaho's Jewish Festival returns to Boise — and it's a full day of noshing, music, and community fun for the whole family! Come hungry. Leave happy. Enjoy classic Jewish deli favorites, beer & wine, live entertainment, and good times with neighbors old and new.
Bring the kids, bring your appetite, and don't miss Boise's favorite deli tradition!
Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel
208-343-6601
danielle@cabi-boise.org
Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel
11 N. Latah St.Boise, Idaho 83704
208-343-6601
danielle@cabi-boise.org