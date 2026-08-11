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Deli Days - Idaho's Jewish Festival

Deli Days - Idaho's Jewish Festival

Deli Days is BACK! 

Idaho's Jewish Festival returns to Boise — and it's a full day of noshing, music, and community fun for the whole family! Come hungry. Leave happy. Enjoy classic Jewish deli favorites, beer & wine, live entertainment, and good times with neighbors old and new.

Bring the kids, bring your appetite, and don't miss Boise's favorite deli tradition!

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel
208-343-6601
danielle@cabi-boise.org
https://www.cabi-boise.org/home.html
Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel
11 N. Latah St.
Boise, Idaho 83704
208-343-6601
danielle@cabi-boise.org
https://www.cabi-boise.org/home.html