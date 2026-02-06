Detour! Comedy Show

No GPS required.

Sometimes the wrong turn becomes the right path. Inspired by stories of unexpected twists, surprising opportunities, and life-changing pivots, our performers create a completely improvised show exploring how some of life's greatest adventures, relationships, and opportunities happen when we're forced to take a different route.

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3729145-2?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3729145-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 08 Aug 2026 20:00 - 21:30

Venue details: The Creative Space, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Prices:

Online: USD 15.99,

Door: USD 20.00