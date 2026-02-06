Detour! Comedy Show
Detour! Comedy Show
No GPS required.
Sometimes the wrong turn becomes the right path. Inspired by stories of unexpected twists, surprising opportunities, and life-changing pivots, our performers create a completely improvised show exploring how some of life's greatest adventures, relationships, and opportunities happen when we're forced to take a different route.
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3729145-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3729145-3?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 08 Aug 2026 20:00 - 21:30
Venue details: The Creative Space, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00
The Creative Space, Garden City
15.99
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Recycled Minds Comedy - USA
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
The Creative Space, Garden City
121 East 34th StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714