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Detour! Comedy Show

Detour! Comedy Show

No GPS required.

Sometimes the wrong turn becomes the right path. Inspired by stories of unexpected twists, surprising opportunities, and life-changing pivots, our performers create a completely improvised show exploring how some of life's greatest adventures, relationships, and opportunities happen when we're forced to take a different route.

URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3729145-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3729145-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 08 Aug 2026 20:00 - 21:30

Venue details: The Creative Space, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00

The Creative Space, Garden City
15.99
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Recycled Minds Comedy - USA
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
The Creative Space, Garden City
121 East 34th Street
Garden City, Idaho 83714