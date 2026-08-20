Dice Stage Right: Live D&D!
Dice Stage Right: Live D&D!
A live D&D show where the players might know the rules, and the audience decides the monsters. Dice Stage Right returns! Deep in a fantasy jungle, our heroes must rescue a group of halflings trapped at Outpost Seven. The audience will vote on which 90s jungle monster movie will inspire their adventure! Join us for VHS, or Vicious Habitat Survival!
The Egyptian Theatre
11.10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main StreetBoise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net