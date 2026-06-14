Dig into Geodes

Join us for a fabulous time cracking geodes at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology. Six cracking stations are set up under shade canopies on the lawn across from the Museum. Be amazed at the surprise inside your rock!

Admission:

Adult Non-members of the IMMG-$10, Children-$5

Every registered child receives one small geode at no cost!

Adult IMMG Members & their children—Free admission

Best price in town to purchase larger geodes.

Optional 40-minute geology hike of nearby hillside overlooking the Old Pen. See the link for the fun details.

