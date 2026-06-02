Dino Party

With Idaho Natural Museum of Natural History Mobile Museum

Friday, June 12th, 10:30am-12:30pm

Join us for a Dino Party that’s fun for all ages! Enjoy an afternoon of cookies, crafts, games, and a scavenger hunt. Then explore the Idaho Museum of Natural History’s Mobile Museum, where you’ll see real dinosaur bones and learn about the science of archaeology. Wrap up your visit by entering our raffle for a chance to win a dinosaur LEGO set!