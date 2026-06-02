Dino Party
Dino Party
Dino Party
With Idaho Natural Museum of Natural History Mobile Museum
Friday, June 12th, 10:30am-12:30pm
Join us for a Dino Party that’s fun for all ages! Enjoy an afternoon of cookies, crafts, games, and a scavenger hunt. Then explore the Idaho Museum of Natural History’s Mobile Museum, where you’ll see real dinosaur bones and learn about the science of archaeology. Wrap up your visit by entering our raffle for a chance to win a dinosaur LEGO set!
Garden City Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Idaho Natural History Museum
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com