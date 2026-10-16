Friends of Minidoka is proud to present the 2026 Civil Liberties Symposium, Law, Civil Liberties, and the Continuing Pursuit of Justice: From Wayne Collins to Today. This year's series will examine how the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II continues to inform contemporary debates surrounding immigration, detention, national security, and constitutional rights.

The second event in the series continues November 5 with the 2026 Distinguished Lecture, Mass Deportation, Detention, and ICE: How We Got Here and What We Can Do, presented by Kari Hong, director of the Immigration Law Clinic at the University of Idaho College of Law. Drawing on her experience as an immigration attorney, public interest lawyer, and legal scholar, Hong will examine the history and present-day realities of immigration enforcement and detention, along with opportunities to protect the rights of affected individuals. The lecture will be followed by a moderated Q&A session with the audience.

