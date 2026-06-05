Doulas in the Park: Meetup & Swap

Calling all pregnant and postpartum mamas, families, and little ones! ☀️🤰👶

Join the Doula Collective of Idaho and FIT4MOM Boise at Ann Morrison Park on Thursday, June 18th at 5:00 PM for an evening of community connection. Let’s get outside, get our bodies moving, chat all things pregnancy and postpartum, and let the kids play! 🎈

Whether you are currently expecting, navigating the newborn days, or chasing toddlers, this space is for you and your family to connect with your community.

Here is what you can look forward to and what to bring:

🧺 What to Bring:

Comfort: Blankets or lawn chairs to lounge on the grass.

Play: Your favorite outdoor lawn or toddler games.

Swap: Items for our baby/maternity swap table! Bring gently used clothes, gear, or toys to trade.

🍿 Food & Refreshments:

Complimentary snacks will be provided for the family. The Fuel Up Nutrition mobile drink cart will be on-site with refreshing beverages available for purchase! 🥤

ℹ️ Resources & Connection:

Stop by our dedicated resource table to chat with local doulas and fitness instructors. Grab helpful information on maternal health, safe postpartum movement, and local support.

We can't wait to see you all by the playground. Invite your friends, pregnant peers, and fellow neighborhood mamas—everyone is welcome! 👋