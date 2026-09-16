Dungeon Crawler Comedy On 20 Nov 2026

Next Level Funny

Gather your whole party and gear up for this one. Dungeon Crawler Comedy is a fully improvised fantasy adventure inspired by tabletop RPGs and the wild world of LitRPG. Our heroes will battle monsters, explore dangerous dungeons, collect questionable loot, level up, make spectacularly bad decisions, and attempt to survive whatever the audience -and the dice- throws at them.

With nods to everything from classic D AND D adventures to the entertainingly unhinged worlds of modern LitRPG, every show is an unpredictable, but definitely delightful adventure.

This comedy content is rated PG-13

Date and Time: On Fri, 20 Nov 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Classes / Courses | Creative and Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00