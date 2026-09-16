© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Dungeon Crawler Comedy On 20 Nov 2026

Dungeon Crawler Comedy On 20 Nov 2026

Next Level Funny

Gather your whole party and gear up for this one. Dungeon Crawler Comedy is a fully improvised fantasy adventure inspired by tabletop RPGs and the wild world of LitRPG. Our heroes will battle monsters, explore dangerous dungeons, collect questionable loot, level up, make spectacularly bad decisions, and attempt to survive whatever the audience -and the dice- throws at them.

With nods to everything from classic D AND D adventures to the entertainingly unhinged worlds of modern LitRPG, every show is an unpredictable, but definitely delightful adventure.

This comedy content is rated PG-13

Date and Time: On Fri, 20 Nov 2026 19:30 - 21:30

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Classes / Courses | Creative and Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

The Green Room, Boise
15.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CSz Boise Home of ComedySportz, USA
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room, Boise
5420 West Franklin Road
Boise, Idaho 83705