**Eagle Plein Air Festival**

**October 3–10, 2026 | Eagle, Idaho**

Experience Idaho through the eyes of more than 80 artists during the 12th Annual Eagle Plein Air Festival. For one exciting week, artists will paint outdoors throughout Eagle, Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley, capturing the beauty and character of Southwest Idaho.

The community is invited to watch artists paint, meet the painters, enjoy **free demonstrations and lessons**, and experience the excitement of the **Quick Draw Challenge** in downtown Eagle. Visitors can also explore the **Nocturnal Paint Outs** and discover artists working in unexpected locations.

The week culminates with an **Awards Reception & Art Showcase** and the **Festival Show & Sale**, where visitors can view and purchase original paintings created during the festival.

Whether you're an artist, art lover, collector or simply curious, the Eagle Plein Air Festival is a wonderful way to experience **art, adventure and community** in Eagle.

**Free and open to the public.**