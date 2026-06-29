Echoes & Entanglement: Live Music & Performance

Join us for an enchanted summer evening of live music and spoken-word performances where sound and language intertwine. On July 26th, Ochos Cocktail & Wine Bar will host “Echoes & Entanglement” an evening of live music and performance that showcases four artists who interweave and reverberate sound and words, blending ideas, erasing boundaries, and surpassing limitations. Musical interludes will be led by St. Terrible and Matt Bunk. Literary performances will be led by Rebecca Evans and Hannah Rodabaugh. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

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Zach Herbert/St. Terrible is an Idaho-based musician, performance artist, and storyteller. A multi-instrumentalist and live looper, Herbert weaves together experimental folk, rich electronic soundscapes, and vocals ranging from the guttural to the ethereal. Known for leaning heavily on improvisation and immediacy, his live performances are intimate, surreal, transformative, emotionally rich, and uniquely-intricate.

Matt Bunk is an interdisciplinary artist obsessed with death, memory, community, and their interplays. He is a founding member of the Address Book, a curated happening collective, and a proud field worker for the Ecogeoglyphic Observatory. His poetry can be found in Elsewhere: A Journal of Place, Oroboro, and Paper Plane Press. He makes music with the bands All Around Cowboy and Teal's Wedding Band.

Hannah Rodabaugh is the author of Lost Cathedral and four chapbooks of poetry. Her writing is featured in The Indianapolis Review, Camas Magazine, Glassworks Magazine, and Berkeley Poetry Review. She is the recipient of a Literature Fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts and has twice been an Artist-in-Residence for the National Park Service. She teaches at Boise State University and the College of Western Idaho.

Rebecca Evans is a poet and essayist who writes difficult, heart-full guidebooks for survivors. She earned MFAs in both creative nonfiction and poetry from University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. Her work includes Tangled by Blood, a memoir in verse. Safe Handling, a collection-length poem, and AfterBurn, a flash essay collection. When not creating, you can find her dancing with hummingbirds in her backyard.

