Educator Open House by Boise Museum Association
Educator Open House by Boise Museum Association
The Boise Museum Association presents the Educator Open House. Teachers and homeschool providers may drop in anytime between 4-7 p.m. to learn about Boise's vast array of cultural institutions and get more info about field trip opportunities and resources for your classroom while enjoying light refreshments and exploring The WaterShed. This free event is open only to educators. Please register in advance.
The WaterShed
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Museum Association
(208) 334-2844
jacey.brain@ishs.idaho.gov
The WaterShed
6411 N. Ancell Ave.Boise, Idaho 83714
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org