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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Educator Open House by Boise Museum Association

Educator Open House by Boise Museum Association

The Boise Museum Association presents the Educator Open House. Teachers and homeschool providers may drop in anytime between 4-7 p.m. to learn about Boise's vast array of cultural institutions and get more info about field trip opportunities and resources for your classroom while enjoying light refreshments and exploring The WaterShed. This free event is open only to educators. Please register in advance.

The WaterShed
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Museum Association
(208) 334-2844
jacey.brain@ishs.idaho.gov
https://www.boisemuseums.org
The WaterShed
6411 N. Ancell Ave.
Boise, Idaho 83714
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org
boisewatershed.org