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EFFECTIVE PRAYER: Finding healing and wholeness in divine Love

EFFECTIVE PRAYER: Finding healing and wholeness in divine Love

Bobby Lewis, of Buena Vista Colorado, has spent his life embracing challenges while discovering the power of Bible-based prayer to bring strength, healing, and lasting peace. This uplifting talk will take place at the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights at the Anne Frank Memorial in downtown Boise. All are welcome!
For more information, including online zoom access, parking, and childcare, visit: cschurchboise.org/Lectures
Hosted by First Church of Christ, Scientist Boise (9th and State) cschurchboise.org

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3781336-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: Saturday, 19 September 2026 at 13:30 - 14:30

Venue details: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, 777 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Community | Religion and Spirituality

Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

First Church of Christ, Scientist Boise
(208) 344-7126
clerk.fccs.boise@gmail.com
https://www.cschurchboise.org/
Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
777 S 8th St,
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-0304
https://www.facebook.com/events/1290722876349372?active_tab=about