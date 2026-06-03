Elijah Rock – Memories Unleashed: The Great American Songbook

Award-winning vocalist and international touring artist Elijah Rock returns to Boise with his acclaimed concert experience Memories Unleashed: The Great American Songbook, making his debut at the Egyptian Theatre. Currently touring nationally, Rock brings the show home in an expanded format, featuring a quartet and horn section—delivering the richness and power of a "little big band" experience.

A modern crooner with an old soul, Rock moves with ease across the rich spectrum of The Great American Songbook, classic jazz, blues, and vintage R&B, crafting performances that are both timeless and strikingly contemporary. Inspired by the vocal mastery and elegance of Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Billy Eckstine, he carries that lineage forward with a distinctive voice and interpretive depth that is entirely his own.

Memories Unleashed is rooted in Rock's personal journey as a son and caregiver to his father living with Alzheimer's disease. Through music and storytelling, the show unfolds as an intimate and emotionally resonant experience, featuring beloved classics such as "Unforgettable," "I Just Found Out About Love," "Here's To Life" and "Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby," alongside never-before-heard arrangements that reimagine these songs with fresh sophistication and narrative purpose.

His latest album, Memories Unleashed – Impulse 1, received sustained national airplay and reached the Top 40 on the JazzWeek Radio Chart, reflecting strong engagement from jazz audiences and programmers nationwide. Backed by a world-class ensemble, Rock delivers a performance that is warm, dynamic, and deeply connective, leaving audiences uplifted, inspired, and immersed in the enduring power of this timeless music.

As he prepares for an international tour across Eastern Europe this fall, Elijah Rock stands at the forefront of a new generation of artists carrying The Great American Songbook into the future—honoring its legacy while redefining its possibilities for today's audiences!

Enhance your experience with a post-show Meet & Greet, including a photo and autograph opportunity. Tickets are available at checkout.