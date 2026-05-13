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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Eliza Picklepear Story Time and Book Signing

Eliza Picklepear Story Time and Book Signing

Bring your family and your littles for an introduction to illustrator, Hailey J Boucher, story time and book signing for "Eliza Picklepear." This book is locally written and illustrated by mom and daughter duo Sherri Jackson and Hailey J Boucher. Hailey carries on the legacy of her late Mom Sherri who didn't get to publish her works before she passed. This book is a sweet, silly story about a girl names Eliza with the world's most enormous hair. At its heart its about being yourself despite what others say. This event is in collaboration with the Lit Room.

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3641618-0?pid=11495

Category: Kids / Family

Date and Time: 6th June 2026 at 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Venue details: Common Ground Coffee and Market, 6419 West Ustick Road, Boise, Idaho, 83704, United States

Common Ground Coffee and Market
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03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Lit Room
00000000000
haileyjboucher@gmail.com
Common Ground Coffee and Market
6419 W Ustick Rd
Boise, Idaho 83704
commongroundboi@gmail.com
https://common-ground-coffee-market.square.site/