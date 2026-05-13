Eliza Picklepear Story Time and Book Signing

Bring your family and your littles for an introduction to illustrator, Hailey J Boucher, story time and book signing for "Eliza Picklepear." This book is locally written and illustrated by mom and daughter duo Sherri Jackson and Hailey J Boucher. Hailey carries on the legacy of her late Mom Sherri who didn't get to publish her works before she passed. This book is a sweet, silly story about a girl names Eliza with the world's most enormous hair. At its heart its about being yourself despite what others say. This event is in collaboration with the Lit Room.

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Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3641618-0?pid=11495

Category: Kids / Family

Date and Time: 6th June 2026 at 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Venue details: Common Ground Coffee and Market, 6419 West Ustick Road, Boise, Idaho, 83704, United States