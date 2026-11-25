Join us at The Idaho Foodbank's annual Empty Bowls sale! This beloved holiday tradition brings our community together to raise awareness about hunger and support The Idaho Foodbank’s mission to nourish, educate, and advocate.

Every year, local artisans and community members paint, create, and donate one-of-a-kind bowls to the Foodbank. Each bowl tells a story and serves as a reminder that not everyone in Idaho knows where their next meal will come from. Bowl prices start at $15 each and all proceeds support The Idaho Foodbank’s programs to provide food assistance to Idahoans across the state.

This year's sale will be held on December 4th-5th from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm each day, on the first floor of Boise Towne Square mall in front of the JC Penney north entrance. We hope you’ll join us for this special tradition and help make the holiday season a little brighter for our neighbors in need!