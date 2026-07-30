End of Summer Reading Celebration

Friday, August 7th, 2:30-4:00pm, All Ages

You read all summer long, and it’s time to celebrate your accomplishments! Get ready to hang out with friends, eat snow cones, craft, win prizes with carnival games, race through an inflatable obstacle course, listen to bands from Boise Rock School, and so much more!

You don't want to miss this last party before school starts!