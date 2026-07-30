End of Summer Reading Celebration
End of Summer Reading Celebration
End of Summer Reading Celebration
Friday, August 7th, 2:30-4:00pm, All Ages
You read all summer long, and it’s time to celebrate your accomplishments! Get ready to hang out with friends, eat snow cones, craft, win prizes with carnival games, race through an inflatable obstacle course, listen to bands from Boise Rock School, and so much more!
You don't want to miss this last party before school starts!
Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com