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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

End of Summer Reading Celebration

End of Summer Reading Celebration

End of Summer Reading Celebration
Friday, August 7th, 2:30-4:00pm, All Ages
You read all summer long, and it’s time to celebrate your accomplishments! Get ready to hang out with friends, eat snow cones, craft, win prizes with carnival games, race through an inflatable obstacle course, listen to bands from Boise Rock School, and so much more!
You don't want to miss this last party before school starts!

Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com