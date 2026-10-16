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Engineering and Science Festival

Engineering and Science Festival

The College of Engineering's Micron Student Success Center is excited to announce that we will be hosting the
20th Annual Engineering & Science Festival on February 27, 2027 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Boise State University. This is a free, one-day event for K-12 students and families to explore science, technology, engineering and math.

Boise State University Student Union
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027

Event Supported By

Boise State University College of Engineering
https://www.boisestate.edu/coen-mssc/community-outreach-recruitment/engineering-science-festival/

Artist Group Info

katiepoirier@boisestate.edu
Boise State University Student Union
1910 University Drive
Boise, Idaho 83725-1335
(208) 426-4636
studentunion@boisestate.edu
https://www.boisestate.edu/studentunion/