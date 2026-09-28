English by Sanaz Toossi, Oct 7-24 at Boise Contemporary Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater Presents the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Comedy ENGLISH by Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Vaneh Assadourian

October 7 – October 24, 2026

About the Play:

Am I funny in English? Do we sing with an accent? Is my given name an essential piece of my identity, or something easily traded away? Why do we learn a new language?

To speak our needs-and, as one character eloquently puts it, to bring our insides to the outside.

Set in a classroom near Tehran in 2008, four Iranian adults prepare for the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language). Over the course of six unit-based weeks, they endure preposition confusion, accent drills, word games, and pop song translations. But as they strive to master a foreign language, they are forced to grapple with a deeper question: what part of themselves must they leave behind when they speak in a new tongue?

Sanaz Toossi's 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is a hilarious, tender, and deeply human examination of language, accent, identity, and the profound longing for connection across cultural and linguistic divides.

A Historic Onstage Reunion and Stellar Cast:

Boise Contemporary Theater is thrilled to welcome back Pantea Ommi (THE LIFE YOU GAVE ME), who shares the stage for the very first time with her real-life aunt, Shila Ommi (Apple TV's TEHRAN).

They are joined by an extraordinary cast of acclaimed performers:

Fady Demian (Amazon Prime's TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF)

Ariana Mahallati (World Premiere of HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF)

Maliha Sayed (Hulu's DELI BOYS)

Together under the visionary direction of Vaneh Assadourian, this powerhouse ensemble brings Toossi's sharp, delicate, and funny script to vivid life in Boise's Cultural District.

Performance Schedule and Showtimes:

Run Dates: Wednesday, October 7, 2026 – Saturday, October 24, 2026

Evening Performances: Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM

Matinees: Saturdays at 2:00 PM

Doors Open: 1 hour prior to showtime (Lobby and bar open at 1:00 PM for matinees / 6:30 PM for evening shows)

Tickets and Venue Information:

Location: Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) | 854 West Fulton Street, Boise, ID 83702

Tickets and Information: Visit bctheater.org or call the BCT Box Office at (208) 331-9224.

Don't miss this beautiful, award-winning story of transformation, humor, and self-discovery. Reserve your seats today!

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3846402-2?pid=11495

Prices:

25 and Under (Basic and Standard sections): USD 15.00,

Basic Preview Nights: USD 25.00,

Standard Preview Nights: USD 30.00,

Premium Preview Nights: USD 35.00,

BCT BOX Preview Nights (seats up to 6, inclu. 2 bottles of wine and a selection of treats): USD 275.00,

BCT BOX Regular Nights (seats up to 6, inclu. 2 bottles of wine and a selection of treats): USD 400.00,

Premium: USD 60.00,

Standard: USD 45.00,

Basic: USD 35.00

Artists: Pantea Ommi, Shila Ommi, Fady Demian, Ariana Mahallati, Maliha Sayed, Vaneh Assadourian

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Theatre

Date and Time: Wednesday October 07, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Venue details: Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 West Fulton Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States