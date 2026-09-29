Euclid Church of the Nazarene Student Study lounge

The Student Study Lounge is back! We are opening our fellowship hall for study weekdays from 1 to 5. If you're looking for a quiet place to study with huge whiteboards and free WIFI, coffee, and snacks, then Euclid's Student Study Lounge is for you! If 1 to 5 pm doesn't work for you, contact us at 208.907.5619 to schedule a different time.