Euclid Church of the Nazarene Student Study lounge
Euclid Church of the Nazarene Student Study lounge
The Student Study Lounge is back! We are opening our fellowship hall for study weekdays from 1 to 5. If you're looking for a quiet place to study with huge whiteboards and free WIFI, coffee, and snacks, then Euclid's Student Study Lounge is for you! If 1 to 5 pm doesn't work for you, contact us at 208.907.5619 to schedule a different time.
Euclid Church of the Nazarene
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 07, 2027.
Euclid Church of the Nazarene
1319 S Euclid AveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089075619
pastorsam@euclidnaz.org