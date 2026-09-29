Let the beautiful colors of the season inspire you at The WaterShed's Fall Festival! Create seasonal art, decorate a pumpkin, explore the exhibit hall and meet live reptiles with Idaho Reptile Zoo. Enjoy some yummy treats as you stroll through the outdoor river campus and complete a scavenger hunt. You’ll also learn about our local foodshed and take part in activities with BUGS and other community partners. Mark your calendar and plan to join us! The event is free, and everyone is invited!